King (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

King is missing his fourth straight game due to his hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week. Look for rookies Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander to draw the starts at cornerback for Green Bay. King will set his sights on a Week 14 return, when the Packers take on the Falcons.