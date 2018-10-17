Packers' Kevin King: Interception in win
King recorded four tackles (all solo), an interception, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery across 57 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the 49ers.
King stuffed the stat sheet Monday night, but his biggest play came late in the fourth quarter, intercepting C.J. Beathard which set up the Packers' game-winning drive. It is the second-year pro's first career interception. He also played in every defensive snap for the Packers.
