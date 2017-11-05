King suffered a back injury and is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.

King was absent from the injury report all week so this appears to be a new injury. Damarious Randall (illness, hamstring) is also listed as questionable, which would push Lenzy Pipkins and Josh Hawkins into expanded roles if the pair is unable to play.

