Packers' Kevin King: Lands on injury report
King suffered a back injury and is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.
King was absent from the injury report all week so this appears to be a new injury. Damarious Randall (illness, hamstring) is also listed as questionable, which would push Lenzy Pipkins and Josh Hawkins into expanded roles if the pair is unable to play.
