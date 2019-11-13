King racked up nine tackles (nine solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's win over Carolina.

Not only did King lead his team in tackles, but he also saw a season-high 73 defensive snaps in the game. The 24-year-old is now up to 47 tackles (41 solo), one sack and three interceptions this season, by far his best of his three-year career. He'll hope to continue his strong season following the team's bye week when they take on San Francisco in Week 12.