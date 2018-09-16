Packers' Kevin King: Leaves game with groin injury
King left Sunday's game with a groin injury and is questionable to return.
The extent of King's groin injury is still unknown. With King temporarily sidelined, the Packers will look at rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson to fill the void.
