King (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion in Tuesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

King was also a limited participant in Monday's practice. The 2017 second-round pick was able to return to practice Sunday after missing all of Green Bay's preseason action with this hamstring issue.

