King (knee/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

King entered Week 5's tilt against the Cowboys nursing a groin injury, and he picked up a knee injury during the contest. It's certainly a positive sign that the third-year pro wasn't held out of practice entirely, but it's far from a sure thing that he'll return to full health in time for Monday's game against Detroit.

