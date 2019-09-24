King was listed as a limited participant at Monday's practice with a chest injury.

It's not clear when King picked up the injury, but he did manage to play 68 of the Packers' 73 defensive snaps in Week 3. He also made a career-high nine tackles (five solo) in the game. King's availability for Week 4 will be determined at some point in the next few days with the Packers playing Thursday night.

