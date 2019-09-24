Packers' Kevin King: Listed as limited
King was listed as a limited participant at Monday's practice with a chest injury.
It's not clear when King picked up the injury, but he did manage to play 68 of the Packers' 73 defensive snaps in Week 3. He also made a career-high nine tackles (five solo) in the game. King's availability for Week 4 will be determined at some point in the next few days with the Packers playing Thursday night.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Fresh faces
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...