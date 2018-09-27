Packers' Kevin King: Logs limited practice Thursday
King (groin) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, King was in pads during individual drills, taking part in backpedal and crash and later high pointing a football. It's a step in the right direction, but King likely has a few more to go to prove his groin is healthy enough for game action. Friday's injury report will give a sense of his odds to return Sunday versus the Bills.
