King (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers, has progressed well so far, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

King's back injury surfaced Friday, and the team revealed that it would evaluate him over the course of the weekend. The fourth-year cornerback is apparently on the right track, but he'll be re-evaluated again Sunday morning and could end up being a game-time decision. If the starting cornerback ends up sitting out, Josh Jackson could end up seeing a substantial increase in usage.