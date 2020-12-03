King was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to an Achilles injury.
King logged a trio of limited practices before suiting up in last week's win against the Bears, so it's too early to panic about his Week 13 availability. The Washington product logged 97 percent of defensive snaps in last week's win, recording four tackles (three solo) and three pass breakups. If King were to suffer a setback, Chandon Sullivan would be in line for the start at cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander.