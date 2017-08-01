Packers' Kevin King: Misses practice with shoulder ailment
King (shoulder) was unable to practice Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Besides for Davon House, the cornerback position is still up in the air in Green Bay. King has been receiving reps as the third cornerback, but is still competing against Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins for a starting position. King has the size and the raw athleticism to be a lockdown corner in the league. We'll wait and see if this injury is serious enough to keep him sidelined as the preseason approaches.
