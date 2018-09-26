Packers' Kevin King: Missing practice Tuesday
King (groin) will not participate in practice Tuesday and instead will join the rehab group, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
King was unable to play last week after suffering a groin injury during Week 2 that forced him to exit the contest. His absence from practice isn't a good sign to start the week, but it will be worth monitoring his progress as it progresses.
