Packers' Kevin King: Nearing return
GM Brian Gutekunst said King (hamstring) is "getting close" to a return, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
King had the hamstring injury crop up during the first week of August and has yet to return to practice. Gutekunst said shortly after the injury he wasn't "too concerned" about it, but it's now two weeks later with no specific timeline. King also missed 10 games last season with a hamstring injury, so some concern is warranted until he's actually able to retake the field.
