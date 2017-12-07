Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that King (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, will require surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McCarthy noted that before King was shut down for the season, the rookie had been playing through the shoulder injury for "quite some time," so the surgical procedure should provide a more permanent fix. The Packers haven't issued a timetable for King's recovery, but it's possible that he'll have to miss OTAs in the spring while he focuses on his rehab.