Packers' Kevin King: No setbacks in recovery
Head coach Mike McCarthy recently said King (shoulder) is "on track" in his recovery, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
King underwent surgery in early December to repair a troublesome left shoulder injury. While it isn't clear if he'll be ready to go in time for the start of team workouts next month, there doesn't seem to be any concern that he's at risk of missing training camp later this summer. With Damarious Randall having been traded to the Browns earlier this offseason, King appears to have the inside track for a starting job in 2018, even if Green Bay addresses the cornerback position early in the upcoming NFL Draft.
