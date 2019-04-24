Packers' Kevin King: Not participating in minicamp
King (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
King is the only Packers player that finished last season on injured reserve and isn't taking part in Wednesday's minicamp. While it's not entirely clear if his absence is directly related to the hamstring injury that respectively planted King on IR, it wouldn't be a surprise if Green Bay is taking as cautious of an approach as possible given how the 2017 second-rounder has missed at least seven games in both of his first two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...