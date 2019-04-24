King (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

King is the only Packers player that finished last season on injured reserve and isn't taking part in Wednesday's minicamp. While it's not entirely clear if his absence is directly related to the hamstring injury that respectively planted King on IR, it wouldn't be a surprise if Green Bay is taking as cautious of an approach as possible given how the 2017 second-rounder has missed at least seven games in both of his first two seasons.

