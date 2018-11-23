King (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

King was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after having been sidelined to begin the week. The second-year cornerback has missed two consecutive games due to a hamstring injury, and his Week 12 still appears up in the air. If King is unable to go, Josh Jackson will slot into the starting lineup during what amounts to a must-win matchup for Green Bay against the Vikings on Sunday.