King (shoulder) was a limited participant in OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

When King went under the knife, he was the No. 2 CB (behind Damarious Randall) in a questionable secondary. Fast forward to today, King is surrounded by worthy corners, including veteran Tramon Williams, first-round pick Jaire Alexander and second-round pick Josh Jackson. King only suited up for nine games in his rookie season, and with new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looking to shake up the previously struggling unit, nothing's certain in the secondary. Still, King projects to be a Week 1 starter.