Packers' Kevin King: Paticipating Monday
King (shoulder) was a participant in Monday's practice and even lined up with the starters, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
King has been limited in practice during his return from offseason shoulder surgery, but he was able to line up with the first-team defense Monday next to fellow starting cornerback Tramon Williams and rookie Jaire Alexander. The Packers may not rush him back for Friday's preseason tilt against the Raiders, but King repping full pads at practice is a promising sign with Week 1 on the horizon.
