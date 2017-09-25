King played every snap in Sunday's victory over the Bengals, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and tallied seven tackles (five solo).

King got a chance to start Sunday with fellow cornerback Davon House (quad) out, and he was on the field for all 61 defensive snaps -- the most of any Green Bay cornerback. King matched up frequently with A.J. Green, and -- relatively speaking -- held him in check, so he has likely earned himself a starting spot moving forward.