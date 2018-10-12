Packers' Kevin King: Practices in full Thursday
King (chin) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
King injured his chin in Week 5's loss against the Lions, but looks on track to suit up against the 49ers on Monday night. He should slot in at starting cornerback opposite Tramon Williams.
