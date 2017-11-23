King (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

King followed up limited practices last week with inactive status Sunday versus the Ravens. Now with an uninhibited session under his belt, he brings the Packers' cornerback ranks to full strength outside of those players on IR or the PUP list. If Damarious Randall and Davon House man the two outside spots Sunday at Pittsburgh, King will take over the slot.