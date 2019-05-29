King (hamstring) is practicing without limitations Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

King was limited to individual drills during the first week of OTAs, but it appears he's since received medical clearance to participate in team drills, in which King ran with the first-team defense Wednesday. As long as the 2017 second-rounder can maintain his health throughout the rest of the offseason, King will be a favorite to open the season as the starting outside corner opposite Jaire Alexander.

