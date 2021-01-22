King (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

King wasn't listed on Green Bay's practice report Wednesday or Thursday, but Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that he missed Friday's session due to a back injury that popped up. Coach Matt Lafleur said he's "hopeful" that King will manage to suit up Sunday. If the starting cornerback can't play it will be a notable blow to the Packers' secondary, which faces the difficult task of containing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.