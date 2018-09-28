Packers' Kevin King: Questionable for Sunday
King (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
King has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but appears to be progressing in his recovery. The second-year cornerback has a realistic shot of suiting up Week 4, but may be a game-time decision.
