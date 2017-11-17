King (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After injuring his shoulder in the Week 10 win over the Bears, King was rendered a limited participant in practice all week. The rookie would likely act as the Packers' nickel back if he's ultimately cleared to suit up Sunday.

