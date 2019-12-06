Play

King is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington due to a shoulder injury.

King was limited in practice due to an abdomen issue to begin the week, but he now appears to be dealing with a shoulder injury. The third-year pro managed to practice in full Friday, which bodes well for his chances of taking the field versus Washington on Sunday.

