King (Achilles) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

King had his practice reps capped this week due to a lingering Achilles injury, but he's on track for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Rams. He and fellow starting cornerback Jaire Alexander will face the task of containing Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp (knee).