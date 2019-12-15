Play

King (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

King will return to the lineup after being a limited participant in practice all week. The third-year cornerback recorded five solo tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in Week 1's matchup against the Bears, and he'll look to replicate that effort to put the Packers on the fast track to an NFC North title.

