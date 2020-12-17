King (Achilles/groin) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, though he does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's matchup against Carolina, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

A quad injury kept the 25-year-old sidelined for much of October and November, but a Week 15 appearance will mark the fifth straight for King. His Achilles issue has been described on the injury report for nearly a month now, though the Washington product has proven capable of pushing through in each instance.