King (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

King was initially deemed doubtful on Friday's injury report, but he has made excellent strives over the last two days and will start at cornerback. He'll likely be tasked with slowing down a mix of primarily Michael Gallup, who is returning a two-game hiatus due to a knee injury, and Amari Cooper.

