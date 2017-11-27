King (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Packers Director of Public Relations, Jason Wahlers, reports.

King, who hurt his shoulder in Week 10 against the Bears, wasn't able to play last Sunday against the Ravens but was back to being a full practice participant by this past Thursday. His availability against the Steelers is a significant development for a Packers team tasked with slowing down three-time All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.