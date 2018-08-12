Packers' Kevin King: Returns to practice in limited capacity
King (shoulder) was limited at Sunday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
King sat out the Packers' first preseason contest, so a return to practice, even in a limited fashion, is good news for the second-year cornerback's outlook going forward. Green Bay's next game is against the Steelers on Thursday.
