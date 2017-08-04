Packers' Kevin King: Returns to practice Thursday
King (shoulder) practiced Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The coaches have been pleased with King throughout training camp so far, and they're looking to get him even more reps against two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. It won't be easy to receive playing time, though. Free-agent signing Davon House has been playing almost exclusively with the first team, and Quinten Rollins was highly praised by cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt for the improvements he has made this offseason. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, King still has the ability to be a lockdown corner, so it'll be interesting to see how the Packers' defensive back situation unravels going forward.
