King played 46 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and tallied three tackles (two solo) and a pass deflection.

King was on the field for just six defensive snaps in the Packers' season opener, but that changed in a big way in Week 2. King was the Packers' top draft pick in April and showed he could hold his own against a top pass offense, so expect him to see plenty of snaps -- and possibly jump into the starting lineup -- moving forward.