King (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

King was able to play through his nagging shoulder injury the last couple weeks, but won't take the field Sunday after failing to practice this week. Damarious Randall (knee) and Davon House are set to be the Packers' starting cornerbacks in the Week 13 matchup.

