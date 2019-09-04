King (hamstring) has no injury designation and will play in Thursday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

King is used to dealing with injuries -- he played just 15 games over his first two seasons -- and nursed this hamstring issue all training camp. He took it easy through this week's practices by only working in a limited fashion, but the Packers apparently won't hold him back Thursday. King has been high on potential since being taken in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he's been short on production -- partially due to his lack of availability -- thus far. That will need to change quickly, as Josh Jackson and Tony Brown are itching for their shot at a starting job as well.