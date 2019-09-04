Packers' Kevin King: Shakes injury tag
King (hamstring) has no injury designation and will play in Thursday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
King is used to dealing with injuries -- he played just 15 games over his first two seasons -- and nursed this hamstring issue all training camp. He took it easy through this week's practices by only working in a limited fashion, but the Packers apparently won't hold him back Thursday. King has been high on potential since being taken in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he's been short on production -- partially due to his lack of availability -- thus far. That will need to change quickly, as Josh Jackson and Tony Brown are itching for their shot at a starting job as well.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...