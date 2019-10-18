Play

King (knee/groin) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

King was limited in Thursday's practice, but it doesn't appear that he was working through any major injuries. The third-year pro is set to draw his usual start at cornerback versus the Raiders on Sunday.

