Packers' Kevin King: Should be ready for camp
Head coach Matt LaFleur expects King (hamstring) to be ready for training camp, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
King has been a relatively active member of the offseason program this spring, but it seems he still hasn't been fully cleared for 11-on-11 drills. In any case, there's clear optimism the cornerback will reach that point before the start of training camp in late July. If he can subsequently maintain his health throughout the summer, King should be considered the favorite to start on the perimeter opposite Jaire Alexander in 2019.
