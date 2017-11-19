King (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Ravens, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

A shoulder injury will force King's second absence of the season, hurting a secondary that is also without Morgan Burnett (groin). Expect Damarious Randall, Davon House and Josh Hawkins to handle most of the snaps at cornerback Week 11.

