King (shoulder) did not participate in Monday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.comreports.

King's injury was not sustained on the same shoulder for which he required offseason surgery. The severity of the second-year cornerback's shoulder issue is unknown, so his status warrants monitoring in the coming days. The 23-year-old flashed at times in a questionable Packers secondary last year, but heads into the 2018 season surrounded by a much more talented group including first-round pick Jaire Alexander and second-rounder Josh Jackson. If King misses extended time, it should mean increased first-team reps for both rookies.

