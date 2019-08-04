King was sidelined during Sunday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

King had been dealing with a hamstring injury already this offseason heading into camp, so this flare up be cause for concern. The 2017 first-round pick has been dealing with injuries during his first two seasons, suiting up in just 15 games. Expect the team to be cautious with King as camp rolls on, and keep updating his status as necessary. In the meantime, Tony Brown will receive first-team reps with King sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories