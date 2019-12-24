Play

King had four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

King was on the field for every defensive snap in Monday's contest, and he played a key role in limiting quarterback Kirk Cousins to 122 passing yards and Vikings receivers to just 63 receiving yards. He is up to five interceptions with one game to go in the regular season.

