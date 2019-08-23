Packers' Kevin King: Spotted running sprints
King (hamstring) ran sprints during pregame warmups Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
King did not have any chance to play Thursday, but his pregame work does provide an update on where he stands health-wise. It remains to be seen if King will be ready to go for Week 1.
