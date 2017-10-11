Play

King (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As King continues to work his way through the league's protocol, Davon House (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall continue to pick up the extra workload. A quick return would benefit the Packers in slowing down Vikings' receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

