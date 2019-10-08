King (knee) recorded six tackles, all solo, two passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble across 37 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

King spent most of the week mending a groin injury and only played in about half of the defensive snaps Sunday -- but he still found a way to stuff the stat sheet. Not only was he second on the team in tackles, he also forced two turnovers in the contest and almost had a third. Although the groin injury is now behind him, King did suffer a knee injury in the contest, which could factor in to his practice availability this week.