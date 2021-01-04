King made a career-high 10 tackles (seven solo) and deflected two passes in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

King had numerous opportunities to make plays Sunday with the Bears avoiding fellow corner Jaire Alexander, and although King had a mishap or two, he did not allow a reception longer than 23 yards and recorded double-digit tackles for the first time as a pro. King should benefit from the Packers' first-round bye, as although he played in every game in December, he was limited in practice by a couple nagging leg injuries.