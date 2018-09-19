Coach Mike McCarthy said King (groin) will be "hard pressed" to play Sunday against Washington, Jim Owczarski of Packers News reports.

King suffered a groin injury during Week 2's game against the Vikings, and did not return to the field. The severity of the second-year player's injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on King's health if he is unable to suit up Sunday. Rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson stand to fill in for King if he misses any time.