Packers' Kevin King: Unlikely to play Sunday
Coach Mike McCarthy said King (groin) will be "hard pressed" to play Sunday against Washington, Jim Owczarski of Packers News reports.
King suffered a groin injury during Week 2's game against the Vikings, and did not return to the field. The severity of the second-year player's injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on King's health if he is unable to suit up Sunday. Rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson stand to fill in for King if he misses any time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...