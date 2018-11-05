Coach Mike McCarthy says that King (hamstring) would be "hard-pressed" to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

King exited Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to a hamstring injury, and appears likely to remain sidelined Week 10 while he manages the issue. If King remains sidelined for any amount of time, expect Josh Jackson, Bashaud Breeland and Jermaine Whitehead to all see increased defensive workloads.